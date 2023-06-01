SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley farmers market is back for their fifth season celebrating farmer fresh foods, arts, and crafts. It is going to be bigger and better than ever.
On Friday, June 2 the fifth season will kick off with “First Friday Food Truck Night”. Food Trucks present will include Skewers, Mixed Plate, 509 Dine, Crepe Café Sisters, Tacos Camargo/Camargo’s Shaved Ice, Random Eatz, Lush Cotton Candy, Swell Coffee, and more!
That's not all! There will be live music, 50+ vendors, and the market with the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Youth Business Market where kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for sales at the market.
The market will be every Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Centerplace Regional Event Center. It will last from June through September.