SPOKANE VALLEY - Spokane Major Crimes Detectives have charged the father of an 8-week-old baby who had possible life threatening injuries with first degree assault of a child.
KHQ's Patrick Erickson spoke to the father, 24-year-old Beau R. Jones, who was questioned about his son's severe injuries after 8-week-old Remington Jones was taken to Sacred Heart Sunday, March 17th.
"I was rocking him. He wouldn't calm down. I got frustrated, irritated and instead of leaving for a bit..." Jones ended the thought with a heavy sigh.