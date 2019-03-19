Watch again

Court documents show baby Remington had multiple skull fractures and had to immediately be put on life support.

When KHQ asked how many times he had hit his son, Jones said "I don't know, enough to leave bruising and a fractured skull."

Jones, who brought the son into the hospital, eventually admitted to investigators during an interview that he had lost control in the past and had slapped the baby.

"It wasn't all the time, just when it was too frustrating... While taking care of him," Jones said.

Jones told KHQ that he was devastated to find out how severe the injuries were.

"I am sorry.. I love my wife, I love my kids. I would not do this again, I swear," said Jones.

Jones was arrested and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond in the Spokane County Jail.