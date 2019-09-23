The rescue-cats-from-trees cliché doesn't happen a lot for firefighters, so how about an owl stuck in a window well?
A Spokane Valley Fire Department crew sprung to action to help save an owl that found itself stuck in a home's window well early Monday morning.
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, the Engine 7 crew had returned to the station following back-to-back structure fires and was cleaning gear and equipment when their doorbell rang just before 1 a.m.
A resident told them an owl had chased a rabbit and became stuck down in a window well of a home. The resident had tried to free the owl, but was unsuccessful. They said they had exhausted all possible avenues for help, as most animal assistance hotlines went to voicemail at that time of the night.
Engine 7 offered to take a look, and ended up using a bunker jacket normally used for structure firefighting to cover the owl, protecting the firefighter and the owl itself.
"After some game planning, they were able to successfully remove the owl from the window well, and as you see at the end of the video, the owl appeared to be unharmed and is back out in the wild," the department wrote.
Thank you Firefighters! Just another testament that they truly do it all.