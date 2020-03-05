SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department says it will be suspending all March events as a precaution and will be following a contingency plan to ensure citizens and employees stay safe and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
SVFD has suspended upcoming CPR and Stop the Bleed training programs, station tours, smoke alarm installations, fire extinguisher classes, Community Risk Reduction public education programs and public events.
“We are limiting our risk in a proactive approach so that we are healthy and available should a regional health need arise,” said Chief Bryan Collins. “We have spent the last few weeks working on our Emergency Management Contingency Plans and are prepared to meet the service needs of the Spokane Valley Fire Department’s citizenry should the Coronavirus (COVID-19) impact our area.”
SVFD says they are working with regional, state and local partners to obtain consistent/accurate information to maintain a quality level of service. The department says additional apparatus are available if needed and operational plans can be implemented depending on the level of need.
As part of a Social Distance Plan, SVFD is asking you to call 911 in the event of an emergency and limit visiting fire stations unless necessary.
In the event fire crews respond to calls from someone with flu-like symptoms, citizens could see firefighters wearing protective gear including goggles, mask, gloves and gowns covering clothing.
You may see SVFD Firefighters wearing masks, goggles, gloves & gowns when responding to 911 calls w/flu-like symptoms. SVFD is following emergency management contingency protocols to keep Firefighters & citizens safe, healthy & available should a regional health need occur. pic.twitter.com/htPItt3bKQ— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) March 5, 2020
SVFD also clarified they are not providing masks, gloves or hand sanitizer to the public at this time.
