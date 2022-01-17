SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department's (SVFD) Board of Fire Commissioners has selected a new SVFD fire chief.
A contingent offer has been made to SVFD Deputy Chief Frank Soto Jr. The offer is pending contract approval from the board.
Soto Jr. was selected from a group of 17 who applied. Out of them, three were selected as finalists. Each were interviewed by the board, local labor unions and community leaders from the SVFD fire district.
The fire board's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24. where final approval will happen.