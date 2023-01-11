NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Preparing for potentially life-threatening situations is a primary focus for the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), which is why crews have spent the week conducting ice rescue training exercises at Newman Lake.
"We're not just about fighting fires and performing emergency medical services, but we're doing any sort of technical discipline you could possibly think of," SVFD Deputy Chief of Operations Zack Bond said.
Ice rescues are no different.
"[With] water this cold, you can be in there potentially only for minutes before you start cramping up," SVFD Firefighter Kelby Kiedrowski said. "You lose all fine motor functions, all motor skills. Getting that victim out of the water is the key priority for us once we get rescuers on scene."
This week's training, led by Kiedrowski, actually starts in the classroom with a safety and scenario briefing, waking crews through their gear, what to expect while out on the ice and how to care for a victim.
"They're going to be looking for how many victims we have in the water, any descriptions they have for those victims," Kiedrowski said. "Then we're going to have our crews go out and actually respond into the water, into the hazard zone and remove those victims."
The conditions of the exercise are made to feel as real as possible, with firefighters being both a rescuer and a victim to better understand all aspects of the response.
"This isn't a call we run every day, or even every year," Kiedrowski said. "That's why it's so important for our crews to actually get out here on the ice and actually perform these kinds of trainings."
"First and foremost, we like to prevent the emergency from happening, so we advise everybody to stay off the ice," Deputy Chief Bond said.
If you do see someone trapped in ice, "don't become a victim yourself, call 9-1-1 and get the experts responding," Bond said.
And if you're the one who needs help?
"The best thing to do is to not expend too much energy trying to get out of the water," Bond said. "If you can self-rescue, absolutely do what you can, but you want to maintain your energy and be able to sustain [yourself] until rescuers can get there and get you out."
