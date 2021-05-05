SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department donated one of it's retired fire engines Wednesday to the volunteer Malden Fire Department.
Last year, Malden was nearly wiped off the map after a wildfire burned down over 80% of the town.
“The amount of outpouring of concern for our town will not to be forgotten. It is donations like this one that gives us all hope that we are moving towards making our community whole again," Malden Mayor Dan Harwood said.
SVFD is donating their retired 1999 Pierce Engine. The keys were handed over to Mayor Harwood after he signed for the donation Wednesday.
“We are very excited to be able to help out the town of Malden. As we go into warmer temperatures and wildfire season, this fire engine will be a valuable asset for this town,” SVFD Fire Chief Bryan Collins said.