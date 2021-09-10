Spokane Valley, WA-The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire Friday afternoon in the 7600 block of East Glass in Spokane Valley.
When crews arrived, they observed brown smoke coming from the kitchen area of the house. The neighbors had noticed the fire and called 911. The residents were not home at the time.
Crews forced entry into the home and attacked the fire with a pre-connected 1.75” hose line. Additional fire crews began searching the house to ensure no one was inside. The fire was contained in the kitchen, with some smoke damage to the rest of the house.
Twelve fire crews units responded to the call including units from the Spokane Fire Department and Fire District 9 as part of an automatic aid response.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SVFD would like to remind residents to be aware of things that occur in their neighborhood.