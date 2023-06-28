SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Fourth of July is just around the corner and many people are gearing up to celebrate, but Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) crews are here to remind you that they will be patrolling neighborhoods to educate the community and enforce the law.
“If it’s predictable, it’s preventable,” SVFD Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Anderson said.
That’s the motto firefighters live by when it comes to fighting fires, according to Anderson. This especially comes into play during the hot and dry summer months, including Independence Day.
Throughout the day July 3 and 4, SVFD crews will be patrolling neighborhoods across Spokane Valley, on the lookout for firework use. Anderson said single and multi-family housing neighborhoods will be a top priority because those are areas where family and friends are more likely to get together and celebrate.
These patrols will emphasize education and enforcement.
“I want to have a conversation, I want to make sure people know what they’re doing,” Anderson said. “I think we do a pretty good job of that.”
If firefighters do see people lighting/shooting off fireworks, they will approach and remind the public that this activity is illegal in Spokane. Anderson said for the most part, people receive this information well.
"I’d say 95 percent of the time, it’s a good visit. We educate them, we make sure that they know they shouldn’t be doing this, and they can’t do it,” he said. “I very seldom have to go back and have a second conversation, so, it works out real well.”
If the community does not listen, Anderson said he and his crews do have the power to write a citation – which could become as high as $1,000. He said to avoid receiving a citation, the best idea is to simply not buy fireworks this year.
Instead, officials encourage the community to go and watch the professional firework shows across the county this Tuesday.
“Where they have professionals that know what they’re doing, with proper equipment, and it’s safe,” Anderson said. “You still get the display, and you get all the fun that goes with it, but you don’t get any of the hassle of doing something illegal.”
A burn ban is also going into effect Friday, meaning campfires and open flames are prohibited unless used in approved devices, like barbeques and patio heaters. Fines for outdoor burning could also be as high as $1,000.
Stay safe and have fun this Fourth of July!