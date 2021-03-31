SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is reporting an increasing number of illegal burning calls with wildfire season just around the corner.
In 2020, SVFD saw an 84% increase in these calls. Now in 2021, they are reporting a similar trend with the number of calls rising 40%.
According to SVFD, the only material that is permitted for burning is clean, dry firewood or manufactured logs.
The burning of garbage, construction material and the use of burn barrels is illegal statewide. Outdoor burns including those with yard debris are not permitted in SVFD's area of service.