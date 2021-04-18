Spokane Valley Fire Department rescues dog from garage fire

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa,
Othello, Tekoa, Uniontown, Moses Lake, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee
City, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls,
Davenport, Grand Coulee, Oakesdale, Pullman, and Ritzville.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing dust is expected across portions of the
Columbia Basin which could bring visibilities down to 2 miles or
less at times.
Winds will produce choppy lake conditions which could lead to a
dangerous situation on local lakes.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. A few power
outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&