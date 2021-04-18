Spokane Valley Fire Department rescues dog from garage fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A garage is destroyed and the neighbor's yard is practically burned in a Sunday morning fire. 

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responding around 11 a.m. to 8909 E Harrington Avenue when a neighbor saw smoke coming from a garage. 

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said no people were home at the time but they did rescue a dog named Maru. 

Maru did not suffer any reported injuries. 

