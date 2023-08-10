SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An RV is completely destroyed following a structure fire near the 16000 block of East Sprague.
Around 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 10, crews with the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of an RV on fire behind Jacob’s Upholstery at 16023 East Sprague Avenue. First responders were told that the fire was expanding to a structure adjacent to the RV.
When crews arrived on the scene, they confirmed the RV was engulfed. Units from AMR and Spokane County Fire District 8 were also called to the scene.
The fire was quickly extinguished. No one was inside the RV at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.
SVFD says the RV is likely a total loss. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Last Updated: Aug. 10 at 9:10 p.m.
