SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department is putting two new battalion chief vehicles in service today!
The two cars will respond to a variety of events including cardiac arrests, motor vehicle accidents, water rescues, HazMat incidents and fires. They will provide incident command and firefighter accountability on these situations.
“SVFD is proactive in meeting the needs of the Department with the mindset that we are financially responsible with our assets and budget while making sure we have the right equipment to meet the needs of any incident that we respond to," said SVFD Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr.
When SVFD was looking for a vehicle they needed something that would be successful in the field. The battalion chiefs explained they needed a vehicle that was roomy, reliable, maneuverable and affordable. These Chevrolet Tahoe's were a better choice than their previous Ford F-350 pickups.
"Together, we have prioritized firefighter safety, professional development, emergency medical services delivery and resources necessary to serve our community. These new response vehicles are the resources our community needs and the platforms that provide safety to our firefighters," said SVFD Deputy Chief Tom Hatley.
The SVFD fire chief and deputy chiefs are already responding to incidents in their new vehicles. They look forward to these vehicles responding to the citizens and firefighters in their response area.