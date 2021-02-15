SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley Fire Department truck was hit by a driver while on the scene of a crash. 

The crash happened on I-90. 

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Bryan Collins posting the photos on Twitter and asking people to slow down. 

" Keep our ⁦@SpokaneValleyFD⁩ firefighters safe and able to continue responding to your emergencies," he wrote. 

No injuries are reported. 

