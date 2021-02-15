Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... .Widespread snow will continue to fall today. Snow will linger in the Idaho Panhandle, Cascade Crest and portions of Eastern Washington into Tuesday. Moderate to heavy snow accumulations will be possible across Southeastern Washington, the central Idaho Panhandle, and at Stevens Pass. Be prepared for difficult driving conditions, especially during the Monday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE SPOKANE COEUR D ALENE AREAS... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with locally up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&