SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department is warning citizens about the dangers of putting out cigarettes in potted plants following a close call Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside a home near E. 4th Avenue and University Road shortly before 6:30 am.
The culprit, they say, was something they see dozens of times every year. Someone had thrown a cigarette into a bucket filled with potting soil, causing it to catch on fire.
Thankfully the cigarette didn't start a large fire, especially because firefighters didn't find any working smoke detectors.
Several of these incidents turn into house fires, according to the Fire Department, and 60 percent of fire deaths happen in homes without working detectors.
"Potting soil is flammable and WILL catch on fire!" The Department wrote in a Facebook post.
Spokane Valley residents can call (509)892-4153 for free smoke detector installation during normal business hours or visit the Department's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.