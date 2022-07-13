SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - With fire season in full swing, we're seeing brush fires flare up every day. And to help protect people and their homes, Spokane Valley Fire is surveying your risk.
The crew of two has already gone to over 100 homes, specifically in high risk areas, like Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, and Dishman Hills.
According to Wildfirerisk.Org (attach https://wildfirerisk.org/explore/0/53/53063/5300067000/)
Spokane Valley residents are 61% more at risk of wildland fires than other communities in Washington. Spokane is 71%!
It's a fact many homeowners in the Dishman Hills area know too well.
"We've had Valley View, we've had Fire Storm, we've had the Henry Fire. We know that fire exists," Caroline Kusher, a Community Risk Reduction Specialist for the Spokane Valley Fire Department said.
"Right before we moved here there was a fire up on the hills," Ashley Rounsley, a Dishman Hills resident said. "I think a lot of us are aware and a lot of us are thinking of what we can do."
While these neighbors know the basics...
"We try to make sure that the trees are a certain distance away. Pine needles fall rake them all up," Laura Fifield said.
"We usually keep are lawn wet," Lindsay Case, another resident said.
"Keeping our roofs cleared, keeping our grasses low, keeping things watered, because I think we're all aware of how quickly a fire can spread from the Dishman Hills area," Rounsley said.
Spokane Valley Fire is taking education a step further. With funding from FEMA, the department is going to survey as many as 750 households in high-risk areas, to not only determine the homeowners fire risk, and educate them, but to inform fire crews the next time flames arise.
"We look at access, we look at addressing, we look at where a home is at on a slope, or if it's even on a slope, what the fuel mix around it is," Brett Anderson, the Deputy Fire Marshal for the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. "We also look at building construction."
"I think it's great that they're going to do that. We don't want any more fires around here," Fifield said.
"I think it's a great idea especially considering where we live and all the trees and the dead grasses places, anything we can do to prevent wildfires effecting our properties," Rounsley said.
It's been 15 years since a survey like this was done in the valley, 15 years of new developments into high-risk areas, or a chance for other structures to disintegrate.
Officials say they want to do this more regularly, as the added protection for residents and crews, is essential.
"I would say those homes have work to do," Kusher said.
TANA: What is the biggest offender?
"A lot of debris, a lot of debris," she said.
"The idea is to get a better grasp on what's changed, what our current fuel mix looks like and what those areas look like so we can better give advice to the property owners on how to take care of it as well as make more conscious decisions on our end on how we're going to handle operationally," Anderson said.
Once the survey is completed, a letter will be sent out to home owners indicating their wildfire risk and what measures can be taken to lessen that risk.
The pilot should be done by the end of September.