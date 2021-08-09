SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Rising calls for smoke and deck-fires Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is offering a new safety class for apartment managers.
“These classes highlight how apartment complexes can be fire safe, which is important for property management, employees, tenants. It is a way for everyone to do their part for fire safety,” Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers said. “With apartment fires increasing and calls for smoke alarm activation increasing, we hope these classes can make a difference for the safety of those living in apartments throughout our community.”
The class is hosted online and those who complete it will be issued a "Fire Safe" certificate.
The signup form is available here or by contacting SVFD at 509-928-1700.