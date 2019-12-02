Spokane Valley Fire quickly extinguish home fire Monday afternoon
Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 700 block of N Steen on Monday afternoon.
According to SVFD, bystanders across the street called 911 to report a fire in the home, after seeing what they described as a fully involved house.
A resident attempted to use two fire extinguishers and was spraying a garden hose when crews arrived.
Thirteen fire units responded to the incident to quickly knock down the fire. A quick search of the residence confirmed everyone was safely outside.
Firefighters had the fire extinguished in under 5 minutes, and the damage was limited to the exterior of the house.
The exact fire cause is under investigation. There were no reports of injuries to firefighters or civilians.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to remind residents to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you change your clocks and test them monthly. According to SVFD, more than one-third of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.
