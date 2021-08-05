SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) units responded to a house fire on the 24000 block of East Sinto Lane in Liberty Lake after receiving reports that the fire was potentially caused by a lightning strike.
SVFD says all occupants were evacuated safely and the fire was reported by the neighbor. When fire units arrived they found three neighbors with hoses spraying the area where the fire started. The neighbors said they saw the lightning strike the back of the house where the fire originated.
Fire crews were able to quickly get control of the fire and keep it from spreading. In addition, the power had been knocked out at the neighboring houses. Avista crews were on scene to help restore power to the houses.
SVFD reminds people to stay alert as thunder and lightning storms are included in the upcoming forecast.