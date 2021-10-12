SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department granted 22 vaccine exemptions to firefighters ahead of the October 18th vaccine mandate deadline. SVFD Chief Bryan Collins says the department estimates accommodations for the 22 unvaccinated firefighters to cost somewhere between $50,000 and $65,000 annually.
That number accounts for daily testing, potential overtime hours, and other accommodations. While the department is accommodating 22 exemptions an overwhelming majority - 88% - of the 176 firefighters within SVFD have been fully vaccinated.
The 22 unvaccinated SVFD firefighters will be split up between two stations, Fire Station 1 in Spokane Valley, and Fire Station 10 in Liberty Lake. Chief Collins said his department’s goal in discussing this difficult topic was to ensure all firefighters keep their jobs.
“Our end goals were always meet the requirement of the law, because we have to,” Collins said. And then secondly keep all of our employees if any way possible.”