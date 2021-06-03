SPOKANE, Wash. - With a heat wave moving through Spokane this weekend, the Spokane Valley Fire water rescue team is urging people to be cautious if they are heading out on the lakes or rivers.
SVFD is urging people to be prepared and know before you go. An essential piece of equipment that guarantees safety is a proper fitting life vest. A life vest can literally make the difference between a life and death situation out on the water.
"Every single one of the fatalities we've had they were not wearing a life preserver, that's key. That's the first thing we worry about," said SVFD Capt. Scott Crawford.
It's also important to have other gear like a helmet if you know the waters could be rough, a phone or radio for communication purposes, a whistle or flashlight that could be used to draw attention during in an emergency, water shoes, sunglasses, sunscreen as well as drinking water and food.
Water rescue teams say that in dangerous situations where someone falls in the river or capsizes their kayak or boat, call 911 immediately for help.
It's also important to head out on the water with a buddy or in a group and make sure other people also know what area you're headed to. While out on the water, take note of your surroundings so if something does happen, you can describe exactly where you are to first responders. It's also important to be able to describe the person in the water as well. For example, what color gear or clothing they may have on them.
Be sure to check the weather forecast before heading out and check for water conditions as well. Rivers in particular are running high and fast and can be very cold.