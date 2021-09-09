Spokane Valley, WA- The Spokane Valley Fire Department will remember the 20th anniversary of September 11 on Saturday.
Starting at 6:45 in the morning, SVFD Deputy Chief Frank Soto will start the remembrance with a speech. At 6:59 in the morning, a bell ceremony by Captain Tag Baugh will begin to remember the fall of the South Tower.
Following the bell ceremony, there will be a moment of silence.
The SVFD will remain open until noon to guests for personal reflection of remembrance.
The SFVD administration building has a 1,200-pound column from one of the Twin Towers. The column was given to the SVFD by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.