LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department quickly contained a fire at a Liberty Lake restaurant with minimal damage, and one firefighter was injured and transported for medical attention as a precaution.
According to SVFD, firefighters responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday night to reports of smoke and flames seen at the Pentagon Bistro at 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln.
Within four minutes, the first units were on scene discovering heavy fire on the northeast corner of the restaurant in the vinyl siding and underside of exposed wood eaves. Crews began stretching hose lines for fire attack and the next-arriving crews from Ladder 10 checked the attic space for fire extension while overhauling the burned-out area and searching for hidden fire.
Crews knocked down the fire in less than seven minutes from arriving on scene. Damage was limited to mostly the exterior siding, soffit and fascia. There was also smoke throughout the building that was evacuated with high pressure fans and damage inside was minimal. The restaurant had been closed for the evening and no employees were present.
SVFD says one firefighter was injured when a portion of interior ceiling fell on him during overhaul operations. He was taken to an emergency department for precautionary evaluation.
The cause is under investigation. The restaurant is expected to be closed for a short term for clean up prior to reopening take-out service during the stay-at-home order.
"The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents and businesses to monitor exterior storage including trash, cardboard and other combustible products," SVFD said in a release. "Keeping these items stored away from your building in proper containers can deter arson, and reduce vandalism and provide for a safe clean workplace."
