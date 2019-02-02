SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters helped remove an injured hiker from the Dishman Hills Natural area Saturday afternoon.

Valley Engine 1 was dispatched along with an ambulance for a hiker who had apparently taken a fall and had a suspected back injury, according to firefighters.

Additional resources were requested and dispatchers were able to acquire a GPS point from the injured hiker's phone.

Responders arrived and walked the trail using the information from dispatch to look for the hiker.

The hiker was quickly found and crews began treatment. It was determined they did have a possible back injury and were immobilized as additional personnel made their way to help.

Spokane Valley firefighters say great coordination and excellent communication between multiple agencies was instrumental in finding the hiker and removing them from the wilderness area in the quickest, safest way possible.