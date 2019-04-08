Spokane Valley Firefighters battle fire near Dean and Dyer

Fire crews from Spokane Valley and Spokane were called to a fire at a Dickson Iron and Metal near Dean & Dyer.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles. Something in a large pile of scrap metal caught fire.
Workers at the location saw smoke and called 911. They also jumped on a tractor with a giant magnet on it to tear apart the pile that was burning.
Firefighters say its not clear how the fire started. They also told KHQ that the only HazMat risk is for people at the scrap metal yard.