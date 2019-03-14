Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish Wednesday night mobile home fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a mobile home where they'd just installed smoke detectors in October.
Firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night at the home in the 1500 block of North Grady Road in Spokane Valley.
Homeowners reported they were heating cooking oil to prepare food and left the room. After, they heard a smoke detector going off. They returned to the kitchen to see large flames coming off the stove.
All four occupants were able to escape the home uninjured.
According to the fire department, a crew responded to the home on October, 10, 2019 for a non-fire-related event and noticed the home needed smoke detectors.
Multiple smoke detectors were installed that day and a bed-shaking smoke detector device was also installed a few weeks later.
The fire on March, 13 was able to be contained primarily to the kitchen and living room despite many fires in mobile homes being a total loss, according to the fire department.
The fire department also reminds residents that smoke alarms should be installed in the living area of every floor, including the basement, outside any sleeping area, inside each bedroom and kept no longer than 10 years without being replaced.
Residents of the Spokane Valley can request smoke detector installation at no cost by calling (509)892-4153 during normal business hours, or by visiting their website: https://www.spokanevalleyfire.com/services/programs/home-safety-visits/