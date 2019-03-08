With below freezing temperatures overnight, Spokane Valley Fire Fighters have gone beyond their line of duty to get homeless men and women to shelters, and they're paying for it out of their own pocket.
Not wanting to see anyone freeze, Spokane Valley Fire PIO, Scott Niebuhr, said the Spokane Fire Fighters Benevolent Association calls warming shelters in Spokane to check on available beds.
"Since there's no warming shelters in the Valley, our only option has been to buy taxis and send them to downtown warming shelters, with our charity money," Niebuhr said.
If there's open bed, the firefighters will pay the taxi fee to get people in Spokane Valley to a shelter. If no beds are available, Niebuhr said the association has paid for hotel rooms for families with children. Niebuhr said they've also bought give people winter coats, school or medical supplies, and so much more. Although the money primary comes from firefighters, the association accepts donations from anyone.
You can donate here: http://svffba.org/