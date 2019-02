SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - At some point between Tuesday and Wednesday, some Spokane Valley firefighters had gas siphoned from their personal vehicles.

According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, it was discovered around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday as firefighters returned from one of several overnight emergency calls to Fire Station 7 on South Evergreen Rd.

Firefighters noticed footprints in the snow through the station's parking lot and found the vehicles' gas had been siphoned.