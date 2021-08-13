Spokane Valley Firefighters asking for help locating missing pediatric emergency equipment

Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 are asking for help locating a yellow medical equipment box they consider stolen. This picture is not the exact box, but looks similar.

 Spokane Valley Fire Department

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Firefighters labor union is asking for your help locating what they believe to be stolen pediatric medical equipment.

They responded to East Main Avenue between Felts Road and University Road on Tuesday. After they finished providing medical care, they discovered their yellow medical box with pediatric emergency medical equipment was missing.

The box wasn't carried inside the home or used on the incident and is now assumed to be stolen. 

If you live nearby and find an abandoned yellow medical box, or medical equipment, they can be returned to any Spokane Valley fire station.