fire dept.

Friday morning Spokane Valley Firefighters Labor Union announced via Facebook that they were able to deliver the first 'Operation Warm' winter coats ahead of the winter storm. 

Trent Elementary and Trentwood Elementary received 125 winter coats and SVFLU reminded parents to contact the school counselor if their kid is in need of a coat.
 
SVFLU also reported that during delivery of the coats, Adams Elementary contacted them with an urgent request for several kindergartners at school that needed coats. SVFLU was able to get coats delivered before the kids left school for the weekend.
 
SVFLU say their looking forward to getting more winter coats delivered to more elementary schools in the coming weeks.
 
More Information:
A $20 donation buys a winter coat for an elementary school student in West Valley, Central Valley, or East Valley school district.
Online donations can be made here:
Donation bins for new, un-used winter coats are also in the lobby of fire stations in Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood, and Otis Orchards.

Tags