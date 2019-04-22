Spokane Valley Firefighters put out a small brush fire Monday near Highway 27 and Hidden Hollow Dr.
Its not clear how the fire was started, however it was very close to train tracks.
Spokane Valley fire has put out a small brush fire at Hwy 27 and Hidden Hollow Dr. #khq pic.twitter.com/t4RrpXB3EP— Gabe Ferguson (@KHQgabe) April 22, 2019
On April 1st, the National Interagency Fire Center put out its fire outlook for April thru July of 2019. "Fire danger indices remain too low for a significant risk of large, naturally ignited wildfires across the region. However, the human-caused fire activity in populated areas that occurred in March indicates potential exists for escaped prescribed fires or accidents in windy conditions during dry spells."
The report also warned that our area could be see more wildfires if there is not more rain.
You can read the full report here