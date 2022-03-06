SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Firefighters are out at Albertsons on 32nd off of Hwy 27, collecting donations again today for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
LLS is one of the largest blood cancer research nonprofits, with a mission to cure blood cancers by researching targeting treatments, providing education and to support to communities, and advocating for patient access to life-saving treatments.
Fittingly, March is Myeloma Awareness Month, one of the diseases LLS aims to eradicate.
Firefighters will be there until 2 p.m. today, but if you're unable to make it in person, there's an online donation option available as well!
In addition to collecting donations today, a team of dedicated SVFD firefighters will be doing the 2022 LLS Firefighter Stairclimb next Sunday, March 13 at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle.
If you've never heard of this event before, SVFD explains the challenge on their fundraising page:
The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world's largest on-air stair climb competition, and annual fundraiser held at the tallest building in town, the Columbia Center.
All 2,000 participants are career, volunteer, or retired firefighters who will climb up the second tallest skyscraper west of the Mississippi in full turnout gear, weighing over 60 pounds, while on-air. Throughout this grueling course, we all remember that every step forward is representative of moving closer to a cure. Although this is an extreme test of physical endurance, it pales in comparison to what blood cancer patients endure.
All proceeds raised directly benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and since its inception in 1991, this event has raised over $20 million thus far.
So if you can, stop by in person at Albertsons or pitch in online, and be sure to cheer these heroes on next weekend as they ascend those grueling stairs!