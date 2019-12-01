SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters rescued one person by breaking through a car's sunroof following a two-car crash Saturday night.
The car the victim was trapped in was turned on its side, making it hard for firefighters to reach the victim.
Engine 6 responded to the scene, safely broke the sunroof and extracted the victim through the roof of the car. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
No word on the condition of the second person involved in the crash.
