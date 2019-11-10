SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Firefighters rescued an injured bicyclist inside the Dishman Hills Natural Area Sunday night.
According to a Facebook Post by Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, the cyclists was injured and needed medical attention.
First responders carried the injured cyclists out of the natural area and was loaded them into an ambulance. No word on how the cyclists was injured or how severe their injuries are.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
