SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Monday night, Spokane Valley Firefighters responded to a fully engulfed car fire on eastbound I-90.
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters, it happened between Sullivan and Barker.
The driver of the car was nowhere to be found when Washington State Patrol arrived on the scene.
Spokane Valley Firefighters want to remind people to please slow down and move over while passing an emergency scene to give first responders a safe space to work.
