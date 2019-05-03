Spokane Valley firefighters respond to mobile home fire Friday afternoon

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Carlisle Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, crews arrived at 11617 E. Carlisle Ave shortly after noon.
One of the occupants had to escape through a back window, but both occupants and a dog were able to make it out safely.
The home did not have working smoke alarms. The Fire Department said it acts as a great reminder to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home.
Smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom and in a common area on every floor.
Occupants of the home will be able to stay with a brother who lives a couple of doors down.