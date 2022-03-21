SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department received a report Monday night about a large amount of smoke coming from a vacant house from passersby.
While no flames were visible, SVFD sent a full response. Once on scene, crews confirmed smoke was showing from all roof vents of the building. A hose line was brought in by firefighters entering the structure to locate and extinguish any fire, while additional crews worked to confirm no occupants were inside.
Firefighters were quick to locate the origin and cause of the fire as electrical. Wires in the attic had started insulation and wood on fire, but it was still in the smolder stage, filling the structure with large amounts of smoke.
Because it was caught so early, crews were able to extinguish the fire in the beginning stages, minimizing damage to the structure while ventilating the space to clear the smoke.
No occupants were found, and no one was injured.
This is the third electrical fire in the Spokane area two days, and the second one SVFD has responded to.
SVFD credits the quick reporting by the callers as soon as they smoke for their ability to swiftly and safely knock out the fire before extensive damage was caused. They encourage residents that, "If you see something, say something."