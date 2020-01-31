SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are responding to a structure fire at 18600 E. Bridgeport Avenue.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the fire started outside the home before spreading to the structure. The family was not home at the time of the fire.
A fire investigator is currently en route to investigate the exact cause of the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter for the night.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
