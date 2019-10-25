Update 6:45 pm
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters are investigating after a chemical leak from a train car in Spokane Valley.
On Friday, Oct. 25, someone called the fire department after seeing a red fluid leaking from a rail car at Kemira Water Solutions at 2317 N. Sullivan Road.
Crews later learned that the chemical was ferric chloride and it had been leaking for approximately 30 minutes. A Kemira employee also told them that a valve or pipe had cracked during a routine transfer.
The leak was not immediately stopped by employees because of the method of transfer used, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Normal procedure would be to pressurize the tank with air and allow the fluid to move under pressure. When the valve broke, the increased pressure forced the fluid out of the hole instead of through the lines into a holding tank.
There was a total of 6,500 gallons of ferric chloride that leaked onto the ground and it appeared to responders that the spill was contained in a terrain stump and posed no further danger.
There was no vapor or downwind hazards from the spill, despite strong winds. Company spill protocols were initiated, which included notifying a private hazmat team, who also arrived at the scene.
The Department of Ecology was also notified due to the size of the spill.
There were no firefighter injuries reported and Sullivan Road remained open throughout the incident. The only impact to commerce or traffic was the closure of the adjacent Union Pacific line for three house.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents to safely dispose of batteries and other household hazardous materials and all chemical spills and fires, no matter how small, should be reported to 911.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A chemical leaking from a train has shut down a portion of railroad in Spokane Valley Friday afternoon.
According to authorities the train is leaking the chemical ferric chloride.
A hazmat scene has been set up. There is no estimated time for when the scene is expected to be cleared.
