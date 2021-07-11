SVFIRE

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire responded to a shop fire on N. Lily Road Sunday morning that was beginning to spread.

When crews arrived, the shop was fully engulfed in flames and a nearby tree was catching fire.

The fires were an immediate threat to another nearby shop and houses in the area. 

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to other buildings.

