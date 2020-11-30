SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - This year, the Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 will escort Santa around the Valley in a socially distant style.
According to Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876, Santa will visit five different neighborhoods with off-duty firefighters.
The trips start on December 11. Visiting times will vary but will be between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Spokane Valley Firefighters Local 876 said they will post a tracking link on the day of visits.
- 12/11 – Location TBD
- 12/16 - Trentwood area (Zones 4502, 4635, 4636).
- 12/18 - Evergreen to Sullivan, between Sprague & 32nd (Zones 4523, 4526).
- 12/21 - North Ponderosa and Chester area (Zones 4532, 4533).
- 12/23 - Dishman Mica to Pines Rd, between Sprague & 16th (Zones 4520, 4521).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.