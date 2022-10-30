SPOKANE VALLEY. Wash. - The eighth annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) free family event will take place on Oct. 30, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home, a "Dignity Memorial" provider.
Día de los Muertos is a celebration for the living symbolically honor dead family members, friends or icons with various acts, traditions and ofrendas (offerings).
The holiday, celebrated Nov. 1-2, originated in Mexico, but is now celebrated commonly across the world.
“This event has grown over the past seven years becoming a wonderful Spokane area family tradition," said funeral home General Manager Scott Dahl. "As in years past, we have teamed up with Spokane’s Hispanic Business/Professional Association (HBPA), whose members have been tremendous partners with us since 2015.”
Spokane’s free celebration will include five altars decorated with traditional marigold flowers, with performers including HBPA’s Baile Folklórico, EWU’s Ballet Folklórico de Aztlán and the Mariachi Las Aguilas from EWU.
There will be arts & crafts, face painting, piñatas, Mexican sweet bread, food trucks and more.