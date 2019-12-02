SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Spokane Valley Monday morning that was quickly extinguished, thanks to smoke detectors they say.
Crews tell KHQ the fire started in a wood-burning stove at a residence in the 17000 block of E. Mission Ave. The Spokane Valley Fire Department attributed smoke detectors for alerting the homeowner that the garage was on fire before the homeowner extinguished it.
Firefighters are investigating the cause and clearing out smoke from the garage. A fire captain told KHQ the homeowner had been cleaning the stove, but it's currently unknown how it caught on fire.
No injuries were reported.
