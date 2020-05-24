SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters were able to knock down a fire that broke out at a gas station early Sunday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, they received a call just after 5:30 a.m. reporting a fire at the Chevron building on Barker Rd. The caller believed a burn barrel was on fire and said the fire possibly had spread to walls and the roof.
Arriving crews observed flames from the wall, attic and roof on the east side of the building and upgraded it to a working fire. Spokane County Fire District 8 provided aid and crews worked to knock the fire back with an aggressive offensive approach.
Crews then shifted to a defensive approach due to conditions and the fire spreading to the attic/roof, causing the roof to begin sagging and interior to begin collapsing. Crews say the collapse was imminent and crews were prepared and in a safe position when this ultimately occurred.
Upon extinguishing the fire, crews continued monitoring and hitting hot spots to ensure it was contained.
SVFD says no firefighters were injured, and the employee of the gas station had exited the building and was unharmed during the incident.
"The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents and businesses to monitor exterior storage including trash, cardboard and other combustible products," SVFD said in a release. "Keeping these items stored away from your building in proper containers can deter arson, and reduce vandalism."
