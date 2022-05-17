SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers announced the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in the district, showcasing the art of Meagan Hilfiker from Spokane Valley as the first place entry.

Her piece, titled "Kia Kaha," is a mixed media drawing and will be hung at the U.S. Capitol with other winners from across the nation!

Kia Kaha by Meagan Hilfiker

The runners-up are:

  • "Liberty" by Gabriel LaBret in second place
  • "Expression" by Marin Katz in third place
  • "Hamburger" by Johnathan Brooks in fourth place

Congressional Art Competition winners

Their works will be put on display at McMorris Rogers's Spokane, Walla Walla, and Colville offices. 

The Congressional Art Competition is a yearly event sponsored by the Congressional Institute each spring to recognize and encourage artistic talent in each district. 

Since its original inception in 1982, over 650,000 high school students have participated.

