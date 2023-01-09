SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - For five years, the Spokane Valley High School Lacrosse Club has been collecting and disposing Christmas trees to raise money for their program.
This year the club collected 125 Christmas tress in two weekends helping them towards their goal of purchasing new jerseys for the club.
To get your Christmas tree disposed of, the minimum donation is $10. Volunteers including the lacrosse players will pick up your Christmas tree, recycle the dried trees, then take the fresh ones to the city's goats.
The service ended on Jan. 8, but the club plans to continue next year.