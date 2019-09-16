Update: Following several community tips, Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators have identified the suspect as 53-year-old William J. Rutter and charged him with hit and run of an unattended vehicle.
"We thank everyone for all the tips and information we received regarding this incident and for your continued support," Spokane Valley Police said in a release.
Previous coverage: Spokane Valley Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man involved in a property damage hit and run.
According to Spokane Valley Police, the hit and run collision occurred in a parking lot on the 8200 block of E. Trent Avenue in August.
Anyone who can help investigators identify this male is asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.