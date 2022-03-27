SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A double-wide mobile home on 3rd Ave. caught fire on Sunday, March 27 just after 1 p.m., displacing a family of four.
Spokane Valley Fire Department was quick to send crews to the scene and saw the front of the house engulfed in flames, though it was unclear whether the flames had originated outside and were moving in or vice versa.
Crews began to fight the flames, while additional units worked to check for occupants. From the time of their arrival, it took firefighters around 20 minutes to knock the fire down. Crews remained on scene to do mop up and put out stubborn flares in the attic.
The structure has been deemed a total loss. Investigations are underway, and it's not known yet what caused the fire.
The home's occupants, a family of four, were not injured and had evacuated prior to SVFD's arrival. The Red Cross stated they're currently in contact and are working to aid the displaced family.
The SVFD would like to remind folks that with the temperatures heating up, it's important to take time to remove any flammable items from around the outside of your home and never discard cigarettes into plants or bark. It's also important to change the batteries in your smoke alarm if you didn't do it back when the clocks jumped forwards.