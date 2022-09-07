SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - For the first time on the west coast, Spokane Valley is hosting the National French Bulldog Club of America Show at the Mirabeau Hotel & Convention Center.
People from across the country have come with their French bulldogs to compete. This show is a big deal in the dog show world. Dogs are competing for ribbons, titles and even the National Specialty title. There are competitions all around the country but this show is where it all comes together for the National.
The National French Bulldog Show Chair Sharon Dykes is in charge of putting this show together and making sure everything goes smoothly. Dykes lives in Oregon and has been wanting to have a major show on the west coast, so she got to work and chose Spokane because it was easy for people from all over to get to with the Spokane International Airport.
Dykes is also an AKC judge who judged at the National Specialty last year in Kentucky. Dykes also explained what judges look for during the competition. First, they are looking at who meets the standard of the breed which is a list of qualities that is voted on by a two-thirds majority to determine what makes up the perfect frenchie.
They consider things like the shape of the dog's head, the top line of the dog and how they move. A variety of aspects are considered and to win, they pick the frenchie that best represents the standard of the breed.
The National French Bulldog Show is happening until Sept. 10 and on Sept. 8 and 9 is when the big National Specialty part of the show starts. People are welcome to come out to the show during the day. The shows start at 8 a.m.