Spokane Valley house fire quickly extinguished, no injuries reported

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley house fire was quickly extinguished Sunday.
According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home and an adult with two children standing in the backyard.
The homeowner reported he'd briefly left to drive down the street and returned to see the smoke coming from his home.
Firefighters arrived at the home on the 13900 block of E 16th within minutes and found all occupants of the home safely outside. They worked their way down the stairs of the home to extinguish the working basement fire.
The fire was controlled within 10 to 15 minutes of the first dispatch, according to the fire department.
No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced family of two adults, two children and two dogs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation with extensive damage to the home's basement living room.
No working smoke detectors were found inside the home.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors, as this incident had the potential to be much more tragic if it had happened at night.
Some detector installation can be requested at no cost to residents from the Spokane Valley Fire Department by calling (509)928-1700 during normal business hours.